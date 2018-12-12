World News
December 12, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Some UK lawmakers confident they can trigger a confidence vote in PM May: BBC

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and discuss Brexit, at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are increasingly confident they have enough support to trigger a no confidence vote in her leadership, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservative lawmakers write letters asking for one to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady. May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

