Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks down Downing Street in London, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is more likely to end up leaving the European Union without a deal if parliament rejects the agreement Prime Minister Theresa May has negotiated with Brussels, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

“No deal will be far more likely if MPs (Members of Parliament) reject the government’s Brexit deal later this month,” Barclay wrote in the Daily Express newspaper.