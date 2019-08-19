World News
August 19, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour's McDonnell

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Labour politician John McDonnell speaks to media outside the BBC headquarters after appearing on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled from its summer break immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.

“There’s a need now to bring MPs back together again, because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio.

Parliament is currently not due to sit until Sept. 3.

Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
