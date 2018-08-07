FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 2:56 PM / in 17 minutes

UK will always be 'tier one' military power, says defence minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will always be a “tier one” military power, defence minister Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson arrives in Downing Street in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

In June, Prime Minister Theresa May said a report that she had questioned the United Kingdom’s status as a “tier one” military power was incorrect. But when asked directly she declined to repeat the phrase, saying only that she wanted Britain to be a “leading defence nation.”

“Britain is a major global actor, we have always been a tier one military power and we always will be a tier one military power,” Williamson told the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

