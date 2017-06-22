FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
June 22, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns

An apartment inside Grenfell Tower in north Kensington is seen in a handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain on June 18, 2017. Metropolitan Police Handout via REUTERS

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea council, said he was forced out by Prime Minister Theresa May's government after the blaze at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Holgate said in a statement the Communities minister Sajid Javid had required the leader of the council, Nicholas Paget-Brown, to seek his resignation.

"Despite my wish to have continued, in very challenging circumstances, to lead on the executive responsibilities of the Council, I have decided that it is better to step down from my role, once an appropriate successor has been appointed," Holgate said.

On Wednesday, May said support for families in the initial hours after the fire was not good enough.

"That was a failure of the state, local and national, to help people when they needed it most," she told parliament.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

