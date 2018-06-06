FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
June 6, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Over 100 firefighters called to blaze on roof of London Mandarin Oriental hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty fire engines and 120 firefighters and officers have been called to a blaze on the roof of a hotel in Knightsbridge, central London, the London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge, central London, Britain, june 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, it added.

A Reuters reporter said smoke was visible coming from the five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Police said the hotel was being evacuated and it was not yet known whether there had been any injuries.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.