2 months ago
Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
June 23, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 2 months ago

Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.

Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint model, FF175BP, was not subject to recall and that the manufacturer was doing further tests.

Police said both the insulation and tiles used in cladding at the tower block failed all post-fire safety checks. Police said they were considering manslaughter among the possible criminal offences that may have been committed. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and John Stonestreet)

