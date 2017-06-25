FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 2 months ago

Insurance industry warned of fire risk month before tower block blaze - FT

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The insurance industry warned the British government of the dangers of flammable cladding on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire killed at least 79 people, the Financial Times reported.

The Association of British Insurers told ministers in May that outdated building regulations should be reviewed because they had failed to keep pace with modern construction methods, including the installation of flammable surfaces, the newspaper also reported. on.ft.com/2sQwwc8

The British government said on Sunday that 60 high-rise buildings had failed safety tests after fire ravaged the Grenfell tower block in west London on June 14.

On Friday some 4,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes in north London after the fire brigade ruled that their blocks were unsafe.

The Association of British Insurers and the government were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)

