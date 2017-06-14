UK PM May promises 'proper' investigation into London tower block fire

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May promised there would be a full investigation into the cause of a fire that ripped through a London tower block killing 12 residents and injuring dozens more as they slept on Wednesday.

"In due course when the scene is secure, when it is possible to identify the cause of this fire, there will be proper investigation and if there are any lessons to be learned, they will be and action will be taken," she said in televised statement.