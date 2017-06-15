FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May orders full public inquiry into deadly tower block fire
June 15, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

British PM May orders full public inquiry into deadly tower block fire

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives in Downing Street in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people early on Wednesday morning.

"Right now, people want answers and it's absolutely right and that's why I am today ordering a full public inquiry into this disaster. We need to know what happened, we need to have an explanation of this," she said on Thursday.

"People deserve answers, the inquiry will give them."

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

