2 months ago
Property insurer expects London fire payouts to exceed 25 mln stg
June 15, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 2 months ago

Property insurer expects London fire payouts to exceed 25 mln stg

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.

The company expects the cost to be covered mainly by its reinsurance program.

"Reinsurance is handled by Munich Re, which will pick up almost the entire cost," Protector Chief Executive Sverre Bjerkeli said.

The insurance policy for the building itself amounted to about 20 million pounds, while additional costs, including alternative housing for residents, would make up the rest, he added.

The Norwegian company wrote the insurance policy for the Grenfell Tower building, where authorities have confirmed 12 deaths following Wednesday's fire.

$1 = 0.7863 pounds Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely

