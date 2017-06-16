FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in London tower fire rises to 30, figure expected to rise
June 16, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

Death toll in London tower fire rises to 30, figure expected to rise

Firefighters use a hydraulic lift to inspect the Grenfell Tower block that was destroyed by fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," said Commander Stuart Cundy, adding that the figure was expected to rise.

He added that 24 people were still in hospital and 12 were receiving critical care.

"The investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed," Cundy said.

Reporting Costas Pitas and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

