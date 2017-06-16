FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 2 months ago

Protesters storm local town hall after deadly London fire

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Protesters chanting "we want justice" stormed a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

The protesters made their way through an automatic door at the local Kensington and Chelsea town hall.

As the protesters sought to gain entry to an upper floor, police tried to bar their way. A scuffle broke out. The protesters chanted "We want justice" and "bring them out". (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Jamillah Knowles, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

