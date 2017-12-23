FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Firefighters tackle blaze at London Zoo
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 23, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 3 days

Firefighters tackle blaze at London Zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than 70 firefighters were tackling a blaze at London Zoo on Saturday after fire broke out at the attraction’s cafe and shop, the fire brigade said.

There were no reports of any animals affected by the blaze which broke out shortly after 0600 GMT, London Fire Brigade said, although the fire was near an area where visitors can handle and feed animals.

“Approximately three quarters of an adventure café and shop and half of the roof is currently alight,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

Ten fire engines were sent to the zoo, located in Regent’s Park in central London, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, the statement added.

“ZSL London Zoo is currently dealing with an incident on site. We will update as quickly as the situation allows,” the zoo said on Twitter.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.