Blaze destroys hundreds of cars, melts floors of Liverpool car park

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Hundreds of cars were reduced to burned-out shells in a dramatic multi-storey blaze in a car park on the waterfront of the northwestern English city of Liverpool on New Year’s Eve, emergency services said on Monday.

Burnt cars are seen in what remains of the multi-storey car park, where a large fire destroyed many cars on Sunday, in King's Dock, Liverpool, Britain, January 01, 2018. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service/Handout via REUTERS

Images showed the remains of vehicles and the building coated in thick, grey dust although no-one was hurt. The blaze even melted the concrete floor of the structure in part of the seven-floor block, rendering it unstable, firefighters said.

All the estimated 1,400 vehicles in the car park, which has 1,600 spaces, were destroyed, Merseyside Police said.

Firefighters said an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.

Many of those affected had been visiting the city for an international horse show in the adjacent Liverpool Echo Arena and were left stranded on New Year’s Eve. Liverpool City Council opened a reception centre for those unable to get home.

“Liverpool Arena car park fire - thanks to all of our partners, joint working at its best - a significant fire with no loss of life, shelter provided, transport made available, medical assistance and dedicated emergency services,” Merseyside Police said on its Twitter feed.