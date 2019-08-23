Fire breaks out on 12th floor of London building near Grenfell disaster

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s fire brigade said they are dealing with a fire on the balcony of the 12th floor of a building in West London and have dispatched ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, London Fire Brigade said on their website.

The building is close to Grenfell Tower, where a blaze killed 71 people last year and prompted bitter recriminations over the safety of tower blocks in Britain.