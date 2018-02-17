FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 6:55 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-London firefighters douse blaze at building containing gas cylinders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds fire under control, confirmation no injuries)

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Firefighters brought a blaze at a building in central London under control on Saturday, the fire service said, and said there were no injuries in the incident.

London Fire Brigade said more than 50 firefighters and 10 engines attended the fire at a building under refurbishment on Great Portland Street, just north of London’s busy shopping and entertainment district Soho.

Emergency services set up an exclusion zone around the site due to the presence of gas cylinders that risked exploding. The police said that road closures remained in place.

“The Great Portland Street building site blaze is under control. Thankfully there were no injuries,” London Fire Brigade said in a tweet. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

