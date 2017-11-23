Warehouse fire sends huge clouds of smoke across London skyline

LONDON (Reuters) - A fire at an industrial estate sent clouds of smoke billowing across London on Thursday morning.

London’s fire brigade said 81 firefighters and 12 fire engines were battling the blaze at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London.

The smoke clouds could be seen against a clear blue sky from as far away as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east of the capital.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.