UK regulator says four fund firm may have breached competition law
#Financials
November 29, 2017

UK regulator says four fund firm may have breached competition law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator said on Wednesday four asset management companies might have broken competition law during one or more of two public listings and one share placing.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had issued a “statement of objections” to Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management.

A statement of objections gives firms notice that the FCA thinks that they have infringed competition law and gives them a chance to respond. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
