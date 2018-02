LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Net retail sales of UK-based funds hit a record 63 billion pounds ($87.27 billion) in 2017, asset manager trade body the Investment Association said on Thursday.

Members’ funds under management ended the year at 1.2 trillion pounds, with fixed income funds the best-sellers after chalking up a record 14.3 billion pounds of net sales, it said. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)