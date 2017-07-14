FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

Mourners line streets for funeral of UK child cancer victim

Football fans and wellwishers gather ahead of the funeral of Bradley Lowery, in Blackhall Colliery, Britain July 14, 2017.Mary Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of a northern English village on Friday for the funeral of a soccer-loving six-year-old boy whose battle with cancer captured the hearts of many people in Britain.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Many of the mourners for Bradley Lowery, who died on July 7, wore the shirts of local soccer club Sunderland that he supported while others were supporters of rivals Newcastle and clubs from around England.

Some people dressed as super-heroes as a tribute to the boy's determination to fight the disease.

Lowery became known nationally as he accompanied Sunderland players in taking to the pitch before matches, often in the arms of striker and England international Jermaine Defoe ,who once described the child as his best friend.

Defoe travelled from Spain, where he was training with his new club Bournemouth, to attend the funeral.

Writing by Arese Joe-Oshodi; Editing by William Schomberg/Mark Heinrich

