British govt suggests sharp cut on amount gamblers can bet through machines

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The maximum stake allowed on gambling machines found in British betting shops could be cut from 100 pounds ($132) to as little as 2 pounds, the government said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to bookmakers.

Following a review of the fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs), which critics say are highly addictive, the government said the cut was among a number of options.

The government has launched a 12-week consultation on a range of options on cutting the maximum stakes from the current 100 pounds to between 50 pounds and 2 pounds. goo.gl/J88hxS ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)