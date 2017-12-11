British spot gas surges 22 percent on Forties closure

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - * British wholesale spot gas prices up 22 percent on Monday with traders attributing the rally to the shutdown of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea. * The Forties pipeline system which pumps North Sea oil and gas to Britain is a major delivery route for getting gas produced offshore to the UK. * In summer when the entire Forties system goes offline for annual maintenance the UK loses around 43.7 million cubic metres of gas supply - Thomson Reuters analyst Oliver Sanderson said. * The scope and duration of the current outage is not known * Gas prices were already rallying prior to the Forties announcement as gas shortages lifted demand as temperatures plunged

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Adrian Croft