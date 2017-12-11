UPDATE 2-British energy prices spike on major North Sea pipeline outage

(Updates with Ineos comment, prices; more detail)

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British power and natural gas prices spiked on Monday afternoon after a shutdown of the Forties oil and gas pipeline in the North Sea exacerbated ongoing supply outages and already high demand due to colder than usual weather.

Wholesale gas for immediate delivery jumped as much as 28 percent to 74.00 pence per therm, its highest since the second quarter of 2013, before receding slightly to 68.00 p/therm by 1734 GMT.

Day-ahead prices were 11 percent higher at 63.90 p/therm.

The surge left British spot gas reaching near parity levels with month-ahead Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices, the world’s premium gas market.

On Monday afternoon operator Ineos said the Forties pipeline, which carries North Sea oil and gas to Britain, was in the process of being shut down for repairs following a leak.

An Ineos spokesman said the shutdown was likely to last “weeks rather than days”.

The impact from the current Forties outage on UK domestic gas production could be around -35 mcm/day, Thomson Reuters gas analyst Oliver Sanderson said.

“It happens to come at the highest demand point of the year, with the system already notably tight,” he added.

Normal UK domestic gas production is around 120mcm/d.

Gas prices had already been rallying on Monday due to outages affecting output at Rough gas storage site, North Morecambe gas terminal and reduced flows into Bacton Seal.

On top of that, the continuation of temperatures near zero was also driving up demand for gas for heating to the highest level since March 2013.

The UK power market was also higher. The day-ahead baseload price was up 14 percent at 61.50 pounds per megawatt hour.

Currently there are five nuclear reactors offline with a total capacity of 2.8 gigawatts, putting more strain on the grid. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft and Gareth Jones)