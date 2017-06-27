FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
British grocers' sales growth hits five-year high
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2017 / 7:21 AM / a month ago

British grocers' sales growth hits five-year high

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British supermarkets recorded their highest sales growth in five years over the last 12 weeks, mostly driven by rising inflation, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said UK supermarket industry sales rose 5.0 percent in the 12 weeks to June 18.

The outcome reflected weak sales growth in the same period last year and grocery inflation of 3.2 percent, up from 2.9 percent in May's data.

Market leader Tesco's sales rose 3.5 percent, Sainsbury's increased 3.1 percent, Asda's rose 2.2 percent and Morrisons was up 3.7 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.