FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 12 days ago

British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - One year on from Britain's vote to leave the European Union grocery price rises are no longer accelerating, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher, Kantar Worldpanel, said grocery like-for-like inflation was 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to July 16 - the same rate of increase as last month's data.

It said overall supermarket sales rose 3.9 percent in the period.

Market leader Tesco was the best performer of Britain's big four supermarkets with a sales rise of 2.3 percent.

However, the big four - also including Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - still all lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.