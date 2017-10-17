FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2017 / 7:30 AM / in 21 hours

Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent.

Sainsbury’s sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said.

Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continued their strong runs, with sales up 13.4 percent and 16.0 percent respectively.

Inflation in the period was 3.2 percent, Kantar said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.