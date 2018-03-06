FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:31 AM / 2 days ago

Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases - Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Market leader Tesco and No. 4 Morrisons were the best performers of Britain’s big four supermarkets over the last three months, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Grocery inflation was 2.9 percent during the period, down from 3.6 percent in Kantar’s February report.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco and Morrisons’ sales both increased 2.7 percent year-on-year over the 12 weeks to February 25 - ahead of growth of 2.3 percent at No. 3 Asda and 1.1 percent at No. 2 Sainsbury’s .

The big four’s growth continued to be outpaced by discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose sales were up 13.9 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
