Tesco the best Christmas performer among major UK grocers -Nielsen
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2018 / 8:02 AM / 2 days ago

Tesco the best Christmas performer among major UK grocers -Nielsen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesco saw the strongest
overall sales growth amongst Britain's big four supermarket
chains over the key Christmas quarter, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
    Researcher Nielsen said market leader Tesco's sales rose 3.4
percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Dec. 30.
    That was ahead of growth of 2.1, 1.7 and 1.2 percent at Asda
, Morrisons and Sainsbury's
respectively.
    Tesco held its market share at 27.5 percent, while the other
three saw their shares slip as German-owned discounters Aldi UK
            and Lidl UK enjoyed sales growth of 12.8 percent and
15.7 percent respectively in the quarter, Nielsen said.
    Nielsen said Asda, the British arm of Walmart, had the best
sales performance of the big four in December, with growth of
3.7 percent - ahead of Morrisons, up 3.4 percent, and Tesco, up
3.2 percent.
    Rival market researcher Kantar Worldpanel will also publish
supermarket sales data for the Christmas period on Tuesday.
Morrisons has also published its Christmas trading update.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec. 30 2017  Dec. 31 2016  in sales
 Tesco            27.5          27.5          3.4
 Sainsbury's      15.5          15.8          1.2
 Asda             14.2          14.4          2.1
 Morrisons        10.2          10.4          1.7
 Aldi             7.5           6.9           12.8
 Lidl             4.9           4.4           15.7
 Co-operative     4.6           4.7           0.2
 Waitrose         4.4           4.5           1.1
 Marks & Spencer  3.6           3.6           3.6
 Iceland          2.3           2.3           3.9
    Source: Nielsen

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
