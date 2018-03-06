FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 6, 2018 / 10:01 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco, Morrisons lead britain's big four as inflation eases -Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds detail, table, shares)
    LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Market leader Tesco and
No. 4 Morrisons were jointly the fastest growing of
Britain's big four supermarkets over the last three months,
while No. 2 Sainsbury's was the laggard, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel also said grocery
inflation was 2.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 28, down from
3.6 percent in its last report.
    Prices are rising fastest in markets such as butter, fresh
fish and fresh pork and are falling in only a few markets,
including cooking sauces and laundry detergents.
    Kantar said Tesco and Morrisons' sales both increased 2.7
percent year-on-year over the period, ahead of growth of 2.3
percent at No. 3 Asda and 1.1 percent at Sainsbury's.
    Shares in Tesco were up 3 percent, Morrisons was up 1.5
percent. However, shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.4 percent.
    On Monday Tesco completed its 4 billion pounds takeover of
wholesaler Booker.
    Kantar highlighted strong growth at Tesco's Extra
hypermarkets, and said sales of Morrisons premium own label
ranges were particularly robust.
    Morrisons held its market share but Tesco, Sainsbury's and
Asda all still lost ground to discounters Aldi             and
Lidl, whose sales rose 13.9 percent and 13.3 percent
respectively.
    Separately on Tuesday a survey said Britain's shoppers spent
more on food in the three months to February and once again cut
back on non-essential purchases as the rise in inflation after
the Brexit vote of 2016 squeezed their spending power.

    
     Market share and sales (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Feb 25, 2018  Feb 26, 2017  in sales
 Tesco            27.9          28.0          2.7
 Sainsbury's      16.2          16.5          1.1
 Asda             15.6          15.7          2.3
 Morrisons        10.6          10.6          2.7
 Aldi             7.0           6.4           13.9
 Co-operative     5.8           6.0           0.4
 Waitrose         5.2           5.3           2.3
 Lidl             5.1           4.6           13.3
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           1.3
 Ocado            1.2           1.1           10.7
                                              
                                              
                                              
    Source: Kantar Worldpanel
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by James Davey
Editing by Kate Holton/Mark Heinrich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
