UPDATE 2-UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 -Kantar Worldpanel
December 12, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-UK grocery inflation hits highest level since 2013 -Kantar Worldpanel

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Grocery inflation hits 3.6 pct in 12 weeks to Dec. 3
    * Tesco best performer of big four, shares up 0.5 pct
    * Shares in Sainsbury's, Morrisons fall 3 pct
    * Online sales growth slows to 2.8 pct

 (Adds detail, analyst comment, official data, share prices)
    By James Davey
    LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation hit its
highest level since 2013 over the last quarter, led by price
rises in products such as butter, fish and fresh pork, industry
data showed on Tuesday.
    Grocery inflation was 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 3,
up from 3.4 percent in its November report, market researcher
Kantar Worldpanel said.
    Prices were falling in only a few categories, such as fresh
poultry and crisps, it said.
    "We expect inflation will peak in this period or the next
and will drop next year once the (lagged) FX impact starts to
fall away," Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said.
    Official data on Tuesday showed overall British inflation
rose to its highest level in nearly six years in November,
tightening the post-Brexit vote squeeze on households whose
spending is the main driver of the country's economy.

    Kantar said overall supermarket sales increased in value by
3.1 percent year on year over the 12 weeks to Dec. 3 - below the
rate of inflation.
    It said Tesco was the best performer with a sales
rise of 2.5 percent. Sainsbury's, Morrisons and
Asda had growth of 2.0 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2
percent respectively.
    Shares in Tesco were up 0.5 percent at 0938 GMT, Sainsbury's
was down 2.7 percent and Morrisons was down 2.9 percent.
    All of the big four grocers continued to lose market share
to German discounters, who are continuing to expand
aggressively.
    Aldi's             sales increased 15.1 percent, as it
reclaimed the crown as Britain's fastest growing grocer. Lidl's
sales increased 14.5 percent.
    Kantar noted that online grocery sales growth slowed
considerably to 2.8 percent, though specialist Ocado
outperformed the market with growth of 5.2 percent.
    Kantar forecast that over Friday Dec. 22 and Saturday Dec.
23 UK shoppers would spend 1.5 billion pounds ($2.0 billion).
    Last week research group IGD forecast the UK grocery market
would grow 2.6 percent to 22.2 billion pounds over the entire
festive period.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent) 
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec. 3, 2017  Dec. 4, 2016  in sales
 Tesco            28.2          28.3          2.5
 Sainsbury's      16.3          16.5          2.0
 Asda             15.0          15.3          1.2
 Morrisons        10.6          10.8          1.4
 Aldi             6.9           6.2           15.1
 Co-Operative     6.0           6.3           -1.5
 Lidl             5.1           4.6           14.5
 Waitrose         5.0           5.1           1.6
 Iceland          2.2           2.2           1.3
 Ocado            1.3           1.3           5.2
 Source Kantar Worldpanel


($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Jason
Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
