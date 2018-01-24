Bank of England's Carney deeply dismayed by charity event harassment report

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had not approved any prize for an auction at the Presidents Club charity gala held last week in London, where women working as hostesses were harassed, according to the Financial Times.

“The Governor (Mark Carney) is deeply dismayed that such an event could take place,” the Bank said in a statement after the FT reported that women were groped and subjected to lewd comments and propositions at the men-only fundraising event.

The FT said one of the prizes on offer in the charity auction was a meeting with Carney, but the Bank said it had approved no prize.

It said a tour of the Bank had been donated for another charity auction, and the Bank now understood that the successful bidder in that auction had re-auctioned the prize at the Presidents Club dinner.

"The unauthorised re-auctioning of the prize at the Presidents Club dinner was clearly against the spirit of the original donation. The Bank has therefore made clear that it has been withdrawn," it said.