LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is deeply concerned by media reports about the alleged misconduct of staff in parliament and believes any unwanted sexual behaviour is “completely unacceptable”, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“She is deeply concerned at the recent media reports regarding the alleged mistreatment of staff by some members of parliament,” her spokesman told reporters. “She has been clear that any unwanted sexual behaviour is completely unacceptable in any walk of life and she strongly believes it’s important that those working in parliament are treated properly and fairly.”