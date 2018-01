LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was uncomfortable reading reports of alleged sexual harassment at a charity gala in London, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Women hired to entertain businessmen and politicians at a men-only charity fundraising gala were groped, propositioned and sexually harassed at the secretive event, the Financial Times newspaper said. (Reporting By William James. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)