UK baby born with heart outside body allowed visits home

LONDON (Reuters) - A British baby who was born with her heart outside her body has been allowed to make visits to her parents’ home after months in hospital, the BBC reported on Monday.

Vanellope Wilkins was born last November with medics giving her less than a 10 pecent chance of survival.

However, after nine months and three operations for the rare condition, she has now begun spending time at the home of her parents, Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, in Bulwell in central England, the BBC said.

They have had to recreate the hospital’s critical care environment at their house but are hoping she will be able to return home permanently.

“It’s daunting. It’s the ‘what if’ you get constantly going round in your head and then again it’s putting everything you’re learned into place,” Findlay told BBC TV. “I am looking forward to it.”

Vanellope was due to be delivered on Christmas Eve last year but the condition, ectopia cordis, meant she had to be born prematurely by Caesarean section on Nov. 22. Vanellope is believed to be the first baby born with the condition in Britain to have survived.