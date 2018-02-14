FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

Man dies after vehicles collide at London's Heathrow Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man died after two vehicles collided on the airfield at London’s Heathrow Airport, Europe’s biggest hub, police said on Wednesday.

“One male, is believed to have sustained a broken shoulder; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Another male, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital with serious injuries. He has since died.”

Some passengers had to disembark from a plane due to the incident, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

“We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow,” Heathrow said in a statement.

The airport was not closed as a result of the accident.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg

