Two vehicles in "serious accident" at London's Heathrow Airport

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport said on Wednesday it was dealing with “a serious accident” involving two vehicles on its airfield.

The airport, Europe’s biggest, was trying to minimise disruption to passengers, it said.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and updates will follow,” a spokeswoman for the airport said.

“The airfield remains open and we will work to minimise disruption to our passengers’ journeys.”

British media reported passengers had been evacuated from planes after the accident. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)