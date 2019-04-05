UK house prices pick up in early 2019, but outlook subdued: Halifax

A view of semi-detached homes in the Willesden neighbourhood of northwest London, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose slightly more quickly in the first three months of 2019 in annual terms but growth is likely remain subdued, given Brexit uncertainty and high property prices, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Compared with the same period of last year, prices rose by 3.2 percent, the lender said, faster than a rise of 2.8 percent in the three months to February.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual rise of 2.3 percent for the first quarter.