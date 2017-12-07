FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices rise by more than expected in Nov - Halifax
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Interview
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
E-sports to chocolates: Cities rush into risky specialization
China
E-sports to chocolates: Cities rush into risky specialization
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 8:41 AM / a day ago

UK house prices rise by more than expected in Nov - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by more than expected in November and for a fifth month in a row, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month after a 0.3 percent rise in October, Halifax said, topping the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.2 percent rise.

But house price growth slowed on an annual basis to 3.9 percent, following a 4.5 percent rise in October.

“The imbalance between supply and demand continues to support house prices, which doesn’t look like changing in the near future,” said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax Community Bank. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.