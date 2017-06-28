FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth bounces back in June - Nationwide
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a month ago

UK house price growth bounces back in June - Nationwide

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British house prices rebounded in June after falling for three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, bucking other signs of weakness in the housing market.

House prices rose 1.1 percent in June alone after falling 0.2 percent in May, Nationwide said.

But it warned that monthly growth rates can be volatile and said it was unclear if the latest increase reflected improved demand.

House prices in London increased at the slowest annual pace since 2012, rising 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, Nationwide said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

