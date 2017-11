LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth edged up to a three-month high in October, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House prices rose 2.5 percent on the year compared with 2.3 percent in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted house price inflation would slow to 2.2 percent.

On the month, prices rose 0.2 percent, Nationwide said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)