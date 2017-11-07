FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says Iran's treatment of jailed aid worker is unacceptable
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 7, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

Britain says Iran's treatment of jailed aid worker is unacceptable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s continued detention of jailed Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is unacceptable, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday, adding that she should be released as soon as possible.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year jail sentence after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment, and was brought into court on Saturday accused by a judge of “spreading propaganda against the regime,” the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a charity organisation for which she works, said.

“This is a very very aggressive, unacceptable way to treat a UK citizen,” Fox said on BBC radio.

“This detention is completely unacceptable to the British government, it is completely, in our view, illegal, and she should be released as soon as possible.”

Fox had earlier defended foreign secretary Boris Johnson after Johnson last week said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists in Iran, which the Foundation said was incorrect.

The charges against Zaghari-Ratcliffe are denied by her family and the Foundation, a charity organisation that operates independently of Reuters News. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.