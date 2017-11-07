FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2017 / 3:13 PM / in a day

British foreign secretary to seek to meet jailed aid worker during trip to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he will seek to meet jailed Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a planned trip to Iran in coming weeks.

“If it is possible in the course of the trip to Tehran to meet her constituent then of course I will seek to do that,” Johnson said in parliament in reply to a question from Tulip Siddiq, the lawmaker for the area where Zaghari-Ratcliffe lived.

“I cannot stand before the House today and guarantee that that will be possible but I will certainly do my best to ensure that it is so,” he added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

