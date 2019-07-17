World News
UK extremely concerned about jailed British-Iranian aid worker

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is extremely concerned about the welfare of the jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and wants to see her released, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, has been transferred from prison to a hospital psychiatric ward, the campaign group seeking to free her said earlier on Wednesday.

She was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit and was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment.

Her family and the Foundation, a charity organisation that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and Reuters News, deny the charge.

