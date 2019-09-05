World News
September 5, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK and Israeli leaders agree on need to stop Iran getting nuclear weapon

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, Downing Street said on Thursday.

“Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilising Iranian behaviour. The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the United States’ proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

