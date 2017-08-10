FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 3 days ago

UK police arrest jogger suspected of knocking woman in front of bus

FILE PHOTO: A CCTV image, received via the Metropolitan Police, shows a male jogger on Putney Bridge, in London, Britain May 5, 2017. Metropolitan Police, Handout via REUTERS

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Thursday said they had arrested a 50-year-old jogger on suspicion of knocking a woman into the path of a bus on a busy west London street earlier this year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed a male jogger knocking a 33-year-old woman head-first into the path of the bus, which narrowly managed to swerve out of her way.

"Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest," London police said in a statement.

"The man arrested for grievous bodily harm ... has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The man was arrested at a residential address in the nearby Chelsea area, police said. The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

The arrest came after a public appeal for help in tracing the jogger. Although the incident happened in May, police said they had received a "good response" from the appeal, and said they were still looking for witnesses.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

