Britain's Boris Johnson criticised for failing to declare stake in property

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson has been reprimanded for a second time in five months by the British parliament’s standards watchdog for failing to declare private income within the correct time limits.

The office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found Johnson was a year late in registering a 20 percent share in a property in Somerset, in the west of England, from which he drew rental income.

It criticised what it described as Johnson’s “lack of respect” and accused him of “a pattern of behaviour” after he had to apologise in December for failing to declare royalties from books he has written.

Johnson’s parliamentary office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The standards commission said Johnson displayed “an over-casual attitude towards obeying the rules”. It said Johnson was “not demonstrating the leadership” expected of a senior member of parliament.

Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, is viewed as a possible contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative Party leader.

Since resigning as foreign secretary last year in opposition to May’s Brexit plans, Johnson has been writing a weekly column for Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, on a yearly salary of 275,000 pounds ($358,820).

In December, Johnson apologised for failing to declare almost 53,000 pounds earnings on time.

($1 = 0.7664 pounds)