#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 6, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

Christine Keeler, the love triangle call girl in Britain's biggest sex scandal, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Christine Keeler, the woman at the centre of a 1960s love triangle between a minister and Soviet naval attache that produced Britain’s biggest political sex scandal, has died at the age of 75.

Committing adultery with then Minister of War John Profumo shocked socially conservative Britain in the early 1960s and created a furore which contributed to the resignation of then Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Revelations that Keeler was also romantically involved with a Soviet naval attache, Yevgeny Ivanov, turned a sex scandal into a political and diplomatic firestorm, titillated the nation and rocked the Conservative government of the time.

Her son, Seymour Platt, told The Guardian newspaper that Keeler died late on Tuesday evening and the scandal had profoundly affected her.

”There was a lot of good around Chris’s rather tragic life, because there was a family around her that loved her,” he was quoted as saying.

“I think what happened to her back in the day was quite damaging,” he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

