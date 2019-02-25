World News
Israel urges EU to follow Britain in full blacklisting of Hezbollah

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel lauded Britain’s decision on Monday to ban Hezbollah and urged the European Union likewise to class the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite militia and political movement in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.

“All who truly wish to combat terror must reject the fake distinction between ‘military’ & ‘political’ wings,” Israeli Security Minister Gilad Erdan said in a tweet thanking his British counterpart, Sajid Javid. “Now is the time for the #EU to follow suit!”

