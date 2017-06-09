FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says to provide stability if she wins most seats
June 9, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May says to provide stability if she wins most seats

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain needed a period of stability and that she would take responsibility for delivering it if she won the most seats.

"At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability," May said after winning her own parliamentary seat.

"If, as the indications have shown, and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do," May said. (Reporting Costas Pitas, writing by William James editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

